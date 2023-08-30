KUALA LUMPUR: Three policemen, including a senior officer, were arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Muar, Johor.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain when confirming the matter, said further details about their arrest would be made by the Johor police chief.

“I can confirm their arrest but the details can be obtained from the Johor police chief (Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat),” he said briefly to Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Seri Azri Ahmad, when contacted, said JIPS will open an investigation paper on the arrests by the MACC.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat, in a statement, confirmed the arrest of the senior police officer and two lower-ranking police personnel yesterday.

He said an investigation was being carried out by JIPS and MACC. -Bernama