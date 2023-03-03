IGP: Sergeant found with gunshot wounds had family problems

KUALA LUMPUR: A police sergeant who was found dead with several gunshot wounds in an incident behind the Bayan Lepas police station last month reportedly suffered from family problems.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said he was informed that the district police chief concerned had also taken appropriate action, but the incident was due to unavoidable circumstances.

“From an investigative standpoint, we note that the case has been classified as sudden death. Penang police had completed the investigation and received the post-mortem report as well.

“They have prepared the necessary documents to apply for an inquest to determine the cause of the incident.

“I was informed that he was struggling with family problems,“ he told reporters after attending the police excellence awards ceremony in Bukit Aman here today.

Regarding the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the use of firearms by the police personnel, Acryl Sani said it has been in use for a long time and should be complied with.

“What happened, of course, is out of control. However, it does not stop us from finding a way to improve SOP to make sure no untoward incidents,“ he said.

He added that the police through the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department’s counselling unit constantly monitors the mental health of officers and personnel based on reports from their superiors.

On Feb 19, it was reported that the deceased was found with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest, and also head behind a police station in Bayan Lepas.

Asked when the PDRM would begin using body cameras for its personnel, Acryl Sani said it would be done as soon as possible to improve the integrity of on-duty officers. “The purpose is to avoid disputes between the two parties when something unexpected and uncontrolled happens. In the case of the police, I also hope that it will be introduced as soon as possible after a long delay,“ he said.

On Feb 24, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Budget 2023, announced enforcement agencies personnel, including PDRM would be equipped with 2,100 body cameras. - Bernama