PUTRAJAYA: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today the police had received one police report so far related to a lewd video that surfaced on Monday allegedly depicting a cabinet minister and a deputy minister’s aide.

When asked about a second clip that was released yesterday, he expressed astonishment.

“Oh, terkejut saya. Maybe they (the police) will update me,“ he said.

When asked if action can he taken against the person who released the second clip, he said: “Yes.”

Abdul Hamid was speaking to the press after attending the Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry ministry’s Hari Raya open house celebration here today.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali strongly denied the accusation by an individual who tried to link him in a sexual video.

Mohamed Azmin was certain that the series of allegations were a part of a negative plot to discredit his reputation and character and destroy his political career.