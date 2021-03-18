IGP should report allegation of cartel within police force to SPP — Home Minister

PUTRAJAYA: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador should report to the Police Force Commission (SPP) about the allegation that there was a cartel within the police force and a group of younger police officers trying to topple him.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, who is also SPP chairman, said Abdul Hamid had never brought the issue to the attention of the SPP and this was indeed the first time he (Hamzah) heard about ‘a cartel within the police force’.

“If Abdul Hamid’s allegation is true, he should raise the matter at the SPP meeting.

“He never brought it to the attention of the SPP, the highest commission in the police force,” he told reporters after launching the National Registration Department Mobile Bus here today.

Hamzah said this in response to the disclosure made by Abdul Hamid himself in the exclusive interview with Sinar Harian yesterday on the alleged existence of a cartel in the police force involving younger police officers trying to topple him.

According to Abdul Hamid, the cartel also wanted to gain control and dominate the security forces in the country to achieve their personal agenda.

When asked about Abdul Hamid’s performance as the IGP, Hamzah said he was satisfied and happy with the performance so far.

Abdul Hamid was appointed as the IGP on a contract basis for a two-year team from May 4, 2019, to May 3, 2021. — Bernama