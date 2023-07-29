IGP: Smooth nomination process at 173 centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The nomination process for the state elections in six states and the by-election for the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary seat went smoothly with no untoward incident reported, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He said that based on monitoring by the Royal Malaysia Police at the 173 nomination centres that were opened for the purpose today, there was incidents of provocation by supporters of the contesting political parties and the candidates concerned.

“The PDRM also used drones to monitor the situation in the six states having the election and through our observation from the Bukit Aman Operations Centre, the process went well.

“The drones will also be used to monitor the situation on polling day (Aug 12),” he told Bernama here today.

The state elections involved 36 seats in Kedah, Kelantan (45), Terengganu (32), Penang (40), Selangor (56) and Negeri Sembilan (36) with polling day set for Aug 12, while early voting is on Aug 8. Also held simultaneously is the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election.

In SELANGOR, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the nomination process at all 35 centres in the went well and in accordance with the rules and regulations.

“Voters who are going to the poll for early voting on Aug 8 and on polling day on Aug 12 are advised to comply with the stipulated rules and regulations to avoid any action by the authorities,“ he said.

In TERENGGANU, Terengganu police chief Datuk Mazli Mazlan said a total of 2,468 police personnel were mobilised to monitor security situation at the 32 nomination centres, as well as ensure smooth traffic flow, in the state.

“All political parties are seen to abide by the instructions and regulations set by the police and the Election Commission (EC).

“Everything went smoothly and all quarters are also satisfied with the assembly area (they are allotted), which is 50 metres from the nomination centre and so far, there is no complaints,” he said.

Mazli said the police would focus more on three hot locations, namely Batu Enam, Wakaf Mempelam and Kampung Buloh.

Meanwhile, in PENANG, state police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the niomination process at the 23 centres in the state also went smoothly with no untoward incidents reported. -Bernama