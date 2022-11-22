IGP: Social media users warned not to threaten public order

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have warned the public not to create tension or any provocation on social media that could threaten public safety and order.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said this after the police detected social media users uploading content with racial or religious sentiments and insults towards the royal institution following the 15th general election (GE15) results and the ongoing formation of the government.

“PDRM, in calling for restraint, is warning social media users to refrain from abusing the platform to spread provocative content that may cause public alarm.

“Strict action under the Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998, (and also) the Sedition Act and Penal Code will be used against any party trying to create a situation that threatens public safety and order,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

On Saturday, Pakatan Harapan (PH) won 82 parliamentary seats, followed by Perikatan Nasional with 73 and Barisan Nasional, 30, in GE15.

The results meant that there was a hung Parliament as no one coalition had achieved the simple majority of 112 seats to form a new Federal government. - Bernama