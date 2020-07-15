IGP: Some officers pay hefty sums to pass examinations

KUALA LUMPUR: Some officers and policemen pay thousands of ringgit because they want to pass internal examinations to get the opportunity for an interview for promotion, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix).

When revealing the issue, he said the police had received reports that some officers and personnel were paying thousands of ringgit, namely, from RM4,000 to RM10,000 to third parties just to pass the examinations.

“I will never ever tolerate it and will take action against any officer or personnel who takes bribes to give a pass in the internal examinations of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to the parties involved.

“Therefore, PDRM will create a special system to prevent third parties from accessing and changing the results of the promotion examinations,“ he told Bernama in Bukit Aman, here.

Abdul Hamid said the system would be handled directly by the Bukit Aman Management Department director.

“This is because every examination conducted by PDRM must have a screening and it must be conducted with full discipline, integrity and trust,“ he said.

He said the system should have high security features to avoid being hacked by irresponsible individuals to change the examination results.

“A few years ago, there was such a case involving an insider and a PDRM trainee who were detained and action was taken on the case.

“The case involved an instructor who was offering detective positions. He arranged the position for a personnel who was still a recruit at that time,“ he said, declining to comment further.

Abdul Hamid stressed that the Management Department was aware and took cognisance of the issue. - Bernama