IGP: Some police stations in K’tan, Terengganu inundated

PUTRAJAYA: Some police stations in Terengganu and Kelantan were also inundated in the floods that hit the East Coast, said Inspector-General of Police Chief Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

Met by reporters after attending the launch of an aid mission to the East Coast at the Home Ministry by its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail here today, Acryl Sani said the number of police stations affected in the two states would be ascertained.

“However, police personnel have taken early measures to ensure that important documents and equipment that are easily affected by flooding have been moved to safer places,“ he said.

Asked if police personnel in Bukit Aman would be deployed to the East Coast, he said the police had arranged for manpower assistance to places hit by floods.

“So far we are still able to provide assistance to other security agencies in the effort to move victims to temporary evacuation centres (PPS) and ensure that the movement of aid is carried out smoothly,“ he said.

On the landslide tragedy at the Father’s Organic Farm campsite in Batang Kali, Selangor, Acryl Sani said the police are in the process of matching the data of the victims who are still missing with the police reports lodged by family members and next of kin.

He said that police are confident that there will be more relatives who will come to police stations to report that there are family members who cannot be traced and are believed to be missing.

“We are still waiting and after this we will do matching and inform the real number that we believe are still missing,“ he said.

The landslide tragedy that struck at 2.42 am last Friday, has so far left 25 people dead, eight victims still missing and 61 survivors out of a total of 94 people reported affected. - Bernama