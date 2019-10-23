IGP to apply for allowance increase for VAT 69 commandos

IPOH: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said he will apply to the government for increase in allowance for VAT 69 commandos.

“I will ask for allowance increase to commensurate with their increasingly challenging duties and psychological burdens. I will meet the Home Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) to appeal for an increase of 25%, 30%, or 34%,“ he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the golden jubilee of 69 Commando at the North Brigade marching field, General Operations Force (GOF) in Ulu Kinta here today.

Abdul Hamid said 661 VAT69 personnel were currently receiving allowance of between RM600 and RM900 per month.

Meanwhile, he described the police elite unit as an “insurance” which would be used in times of emergency.

“As the IGP, I consider this (VAT 69) as my insurance. When needed or in a desperate situation, this is what I would use,“ he said. — Bernama