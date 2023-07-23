IGP to meet with 3R monitoring unit next week: Fahmi

SHAH ALAM: A meeting to strengthen and empower the monitoring unit related to 3R (royalty, religion and race) issues will be held with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain (pix) next week.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the meeting would discuss the monitoring unit round-the-clock operations, adding that there was a need for such a unit due to concerns over actions by individuals following the recent arrest of a political figure.

“When the individual was arrested by the authorities, I was informed around midnight the same day that a photograph of several men sitting at a table with a device together with a photo of the individual (the detained political figure) had went viral on the TikTok application. There was an axe and a keris at the corner of the table.

“To me, this is a criminal threat and I am grateful to TikTok because without being directed and asked, it identified the content and immediately took it down,“ he told reporters at the Selangor MADANI Community launch at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam today.

He said no police report had been lodged about the photo currently and that the matter had been referred to Bukit Aman.

He cautioned against playing up 3R issues for narrow political gain as Malaysians were guided by the second principle of the Rukun Negara, loyalty to King and country.

“We, as matured and civilised Malaysians, must strongly reject actions by any parties who mock 3R issues. I reiterate that any issue related to the 3R must be stopped immediately,“ he said.

Fahmi had been previously reported to have stressed the need for a coordinated unit between law enforcement agencies, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, the police, and social media platform providers to deal with 3R issues.

He also shared that MyCreative Ventures Sdn Bhd would look into assisting vendors and local artistes who reportedly suffered losses due to the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival 2023 announced yesterday by the Unity Government following a display of offensive behaviour by British band The 1975 during a concert in the festival. - Bernama