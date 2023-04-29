IGP: Two Taiwanese wanted in shooting case back home held at KLIA

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Taiwan nationals who were wanted in a shooting case in their country were detained at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Both suspects were believed to be members of a secret society as well as members of a scam syndicate in Taiwan.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said both men were nabbed as soon as they arrived at KLIA on April 20 from Taiwan.

“The suspects were picked up following a warrant of arrest issued by Taiwanese authorities and their passports had also been cancelled by the Taiwanese government. The arrest was made under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“The success is the result of the close cooperation between PDRM and the Taiwanese authorities and the collaboration would continue to identify the criminal network linked to the two suspects,” he said in a statement today.

He said the two were handed over to Taiwanese police representatives at KLIA yesterday to be brought back to the suspect’s country of origin.

Acryl Sani said PDRM is committed to maintaining public peace and order.

“PDRM will also take security measures to ensure that Malaysia is not used as a transit or destination country for any party that violates the law,“ he said. - Bernama