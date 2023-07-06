IGP urges all district police chiefs to improve service quality, reduce bureaucracy

KUALA LUMPUR: All district police chiefs must strive to improve the quality of service by giving priority to making things easier and reducing bureaucracy, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He also advised them to avoid negative behaviour but instead instill good values and give priority to the needs of clients, whether they are members of the public or fellow police personnel.

“The most difficult challenge at the moment is to restore the public’s confidence in the Royal Malaysia Police, which is increasingly plagued by various forms of unpleasant image crisis.

“Elements of speed, accuracy and transparency in the police service, especially in the investigation of cases, are highly demanded by the community at this time,” he said during the Bukit Aman’s monthly assembly here today.

Acryl Sani’s call was believed to be in response to yesterday’s media report about the arrest of a district police chief in Pahang by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for allegedly receiving bribes of over RM1 million between 2017 and 2022 as an inducement not to act against entertainment centres.

Acryl Sani said that apart from informing individuals who filed a police report about the status of their case, the police need to enhance their investigation process.

“If the investigating officer fails to report the case’s development, the complainant will file a complaint with non-governmental organisations, influential politicians, the media, or share it on social media to express their dissatisfaction.

“It will indirectly create a negative perception of the capabilities and authority of the PDRM among the community, thus tarnishing the image of the PDRM,” he said. - Bernama