IGP visits polling centres in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the 15th general election (GE15) today, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani visited polling stations in the city centre to see for himself if the voting process was running smoothly.

He started his tour at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Amanpuri polling centre in Kepong here at about 10 am accompanied by Petaling Jaya district deputy police chief, Supt Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood to ensure that the voting process was smooth and in accordance with the provisions of the laws.

Acryl Sani later visited several other polling stations like SK Setapak Indah and SK Sungai Kertas.

“At the moment, everything is running smoothly and is under control. But, we found that the voters did not come to the polling centres according to the times recommended by the Election Commission (EC)

“Some said they found it difficult to follow the time-table proposed by the EC because they also had to tend to other matters too,” he said to reporters at the SK Sungai Kertas polling station in Batu Caves.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey found that voters came out early to vote.

They comprised people of various ages who wanted to exercise their right to vote.

Acryl Sani was also seen greeting voters at the polling centres to say hello and see the situation at the ballot boxes.

Meanwhile, Royal Malaysia Police GE15 Operations Director Datuk Seri Hazani Ghazali said the voting process nationwide was smooth as of 12 noon.

He said there were no incidents of provocation.

“Malaysians (voted) with prudence and high discipline,“ he told Bernama. - Bernama