KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador warned that stern action awaits those who spread fake news about the country’s ongoing political climate.

“Individuals who are found to be causing disturbance and threatening public order will face police action,” he said when met by reporters at Istana Negara today after meeting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a briefing on the nation’s security and public order.

Abdul Hamid said he had informed Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that the country remained peaceful and in order, although there was anxiety among the public over the recent political developments.

“I would like politicians and supporters to remain patient. The democratic process is going on smoothly. Carry on your daily lives as usual,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim issued a similar warning today.

He said following news of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed’s resignation as prime minister, there were rumours spread by irresponsible quarters that the city was unsafe.

“As of now, KL is calm and under control. We will continue with our surveillance to ensure security and public order is not compromised.

“We also expect the cooperation of the supporters of political parties and the public to not speculate, provoke or spread fake news especially on race and religion.

“We will not hesitate to take action if they do,” he added.

He said the public can call any police station or the KL police hotline at 03-21159999 for enquiries or to channel information.