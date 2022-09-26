IGP: Youth, especially students next target for scammers

KUALA LUMPUR: Cases involving online sales scams, online trading scams, African scams and Macau scams are on an upward trend, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

In 2019, there were 13,703 scam cases reported, involving losses of RM539 million. It increased to 17,227 cases the following year, with RM511.2 million in losses recorded.

The top cop said this during today’s virtual launching of the ‘Financial Crime: Scan Before You’re Scammed’ exhibition.

Also present was Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus.

Acryl Sani also said 33,147 cybercrime suspects were detained, while 22,196 were brought to court to be charged between 2019 to July this year.

The police predicted that youths, especially students, would be the next target for scammers.

“They will use mule accounts for their illicit activities. We are cooperating with banking institutions to facilitate and complete the investigation as soon as possible,“ he said.