Ihsan Madani PBSL: Meaningful Aidiladha gift for prisoners

POKOK SENA: Inmates of Pokok Sena Prison who were allowed to return home under the Ihsan MADANI Prisoners’ Release on Licence (PBSL) (Awaited Return) initiative today described their release as the most meaningful gift for Aidiladha that will be celebrated today.

The conditional release, according to one of the inmates, who only wished to be identified as Aidil, 29, was like a second chance for him to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha with his family after being imprisoned for a drug offence since last April.

“Im truly grateful to be selected for the programme, which allows me to celebrate Aidiladha with my wife and our four-year-old son.

“I was supposed to be released on July 23. This was my first prison sentence,” said Aidil who served the sentence as a first-time offender.

Another inmate Appy (not his real name), 40, who was originally scheduled to be released on July 18, expressed gratitude at being granted a second chance and promised to make positive changes in his life, including looking for a job to support his son and daughter aged 13 and eight, respectively.

“When I was in jail, I really hoped to be given a second chance and I promised myself not to repeat the same mistake and to provide a better future for my two children,” said Appy who served the sentence for a drug-related offence.

Meanwhile, Kedah Prisons Department director Deputy Commissioner Abdul Kadir Jailani Ismail said a total of 19 inmates of Pokok Sena Prison were granted release under the programme.

“They are selected after meeting the criteria set and will be monitored by the department. The prison will also assist them in finding a job when they are released,” he added. -Bernama