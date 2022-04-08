IIUM food bank aims to increase capacity

PETALING JAYA: Over 150 students at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) have access to its food bank. But not all of them are from the B40 group.

Hence, the university’s student union is doubling its efforts, especially during Ramadan, to obtain more food items for the growing number of participants.

IIUM student union welfare officer Izzati Zakariah said the food bank could alleviate the burden of students with financial difficulties.

“The student union has decided to reopen its food bank after a four-month break due to limited stock during the holy month, compared with last year,” said Izzati.

The concept is like a one-stop centre where students can collect food items they need,” she told theSun.

Izzati said initially the food bank was limited to 150 students.

However, they are looking for more donors as they expect more would register with the food bank.

She added that the student union received donations from various contributors to purchase non-perishable foods such as instant noodles, biscuits, oats, drinks and basic sanitary supplies, as well as Covid-19 test kits.

She said students are welcome to take light snacks for breaking of fast or for sahur from the Wadi Budi building at the university.

Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia chief operating officer Johan Halid said universities can apply for food bank donations from Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry through the Food Bank programme.

Johan said those in need of food items could refer to the ministry’s Student Food Bank programme to obtain selected meals for students, especially the ready-to-eat ones for sahur.

He said the Student Food Bank programme is initiated in collaboration with the ministry, universities, strategic partners, and contributors to help underprivileged students.

“Ready-to-eat meals such as instant noodles and pre-cooked meals are convenient for students, especially during Ramadan. The distribution should be done in a coordinated manner to avoid food wastage,” he said.