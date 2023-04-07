IIUM’S ‘frozen zoo’ preserves, stores cells of endangered animals

KUANTAN: The first ‘frozen zoo’ in Malaysia has been established at a research institution of the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM) here, namely the Institute of Planetary Survival for Sustainable Well-being (PLANETIIUM).

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the frozen zoo which is capable of storing biological samples is one of PLANETIIUM’s main projects, a critical and innovative initiative in storing genetic material of endangered animal species.

“This laboratory will collect, store and conduct long-term preservation of cells, tissues, and reproductive material from various animal species,“ he said at the launch of PLANETIIUM here today.

Mohamed Khaled believed the establishment of the institute and its functions which are closely related to the National Planetary Health Action Plan is able to drive beneficial research and innovation in the sustainability and well-being agenda through scientific and strategic research and management.

It is based on PLANETIIUM’s focus which, among other things, touches on the impact and challenges on community life following climate change, pollution, loss of biodiversity, degradation of natural resources and habitat destruction.

PLANETIIUM is also described as an initiative that aligns with the direction and commitment of the Ministry of Higher Education which wants universities to focus on achieving excellence.

Mohamed Khaled stressed that institute also needed to aggressively establish relationships with various parties and institutions because ‘the era of research institutions moving solo and working in silos is over’.

“Now is the era of collaboration and networking. Through strategic cooperation, not only expertise and knowledge can be shared, but limited resources can yield optimal results.

“What’s more, the well-being and sustainability agenda is a very big issue. So, the approach taken must be collaborative by involving various parties in the sector,“ he said.

Mohamed Khaled said PLANETIIUM should also focus seriously on outcomes that were visible to the community and not confined to theory and academic satisfaction alone.

Meanwhile, IIUM through its media statement informed that the establishment of Frozen Zoo is important to ensure that the cells of endangered animals can still be preserved even if animals have become extinct such as the Sumatran rhinoceros.

In 2016, the Frozen Zoo research group collaborated with Borneo Rhino Alliances (BORA) to conserve the last three Sumatran rhinos in Malaysia by using cellular technology with the cells and tissues of the animals successfully obtained and stored at PLANETIIUM.

Among the facilities at the research centre are an IVF laboratory, a tissue culture laboratory, an animal facilities laboratory, a water-based research laboratory, a natural products laboratory and a bioinformatics laboratory.-Bernama