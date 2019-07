SEREMBAN: 70% of the houses at IJM Land Bhd’s residential project at Seremban 2, Rimbun Alam, have been taken up.

Senior general manager (central region) Datuk Hoo Kim See said the project comprised 102 units of two-storey link house measuring 20 ft by 70 ft.

“Priced from RM538,000 per unit, Rimbun Alam combines natural beauty, functionality and modernity. The residential sanctuary features low-density modern housing development with a luxury concept.

“Surrounded by greenery, it offers owners a simple but modern lifestyle,” he told Bernama here today.

Hoo said IJM Land’s upcoming project, Rimbun Impian, comprised two-storey link houses with a built-up area of 24 ft by 75 ft.

He described Seremban 2 as a self-contained township on 1,719 hectares of freehold land that offered modern amenities and the convenience of a city while maintaining the serenity of a country atmosphere.

“Seremban 2 has emerged as a progressive and successful township in Negri Sembilan with a balanced mix of residential, commercial and light industrial development. The township is at 70% completion, with a population of more than 62,000,” he said. — Bernama