KUALA LUMPUR: The National Heart Institute (IJN) today distributed a total of 25,000 face masks to 15 schools in Batu Muda and Cheras which have seen particularly high Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of late.

These face masks are capable of effectively filtering polluted air and provides protection against haze-related ailments such as respiratory illnesses.

IJN Chief Executive Officer Datuk Dr Aizai Azan Abdul Rahim explained that children were especially vulnerable to ill effects of the haze.

“With the poor air quality at the moment, we want to ensure that children are able to continue their education without worrying about their health.