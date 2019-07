PETALING JAYA: The IJN Foundation (IJNF) plans to raise funds through a charity golf event, that is, the IJN Foundation Charity Golf Challenge at the Kota Permai Golf and Country Club (KPGCC) in Shah Alam on Aug 24.

IJNF is dedicated to raise funds to assist less fortunate heart patients who are unable to pay for their treatments at the Institut Jantung Negara (IJN).

It aims to raise RM800,000 from entry fees and cash donations from corporation and individuals.

Participants of IJNF Charity Golf Challenge have the option to sign up as a corporate team of four people, or as individual players and will vie for the Golf Challenge Trophy. Prizes will be given out for both categories.

The charity golf challenge was initiated nine years ago to help raise funds for the poor in need of financial assistance for their surgery or treatment at IJN.

The charity event is a popular platform for management and staff of corporations to compete in golf and to network with other industry leaders. It is also used by many companies as a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

The mode of play is Modified System 36, Stableford, and teeoff time is 7.45am. Deadline for submission of participation is July 15.

For details on sponsorship packages, its benefits and registration form available at http://www.ijnfoundation.org