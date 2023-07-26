IJN ranked 30th among best hospitals in region

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Heart Institute (IJN) has been ranked 30th among leading specialist hospitals in the Asia-Pacific region (Apac). The recognition in Newsweek’s Best Specialised Hospitals Apac 2023 list places it ahead of hundreds of other institutions, recognising it as a top healthcare provider in the country.

The list is a partnership between US magazine Newsweek and global market research firm Statista R. In its first edition, the ranking aims to identify leading specialty hospitals in six medical fields in Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand.

It is based on an online survey of over 8,000 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses, therapists and healthcare administrators from the nine countries.

From February to March, participants were asked to recommend hospitals in their field of expertise and a secondary medical field. Several Joint Commission International certifications related to specific medical fields were also considered part of the final scoring analysis.

IJN CEO Datuk Dr Aizai Azan Abdul Rahim said: “We are delighted by this prestigious accolade, especially now that we are implementing our roadmap to becoming a flagship smart hospital and are continuously raising the bar for heart healthcare and patient outcomes.

“Our expansion plan includes a new multidisciplinary facility with 120 beds and premier facilities. It is expected to be completed in 2026.”

He said since its establishment in 1992, IJN has earned a global reputation for innovative heart treatments and its high standards of patient safety. The institute currently has 433 beds, eight invasive cardiac laboratories, nine operating rooms, a hybrid operating theatre, 10 dialysis beds and a wellness and sleep centre.

Having adopted a preventative health approach, Aizai Azan said IJN owns over 70 consultation clinics in a broad range of specialities beyond cardiology, including those catering to diabetics, smoking cessation, respiratory services and paediatric and congenital heart disease care.

“IJN was on June 22 named ‘Best Digital Health Service Provider of The Year’ at the 23rd PC.com Awards for our efforts in leveraging cutting edge technology to enhance patient care, and also swept up five accolades at the GlobalHealth Asia-Pacific Awards in Bali the month before – Cardiology Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Paediatric Cardiology Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Diabetes Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific, Emergency Care Service Provider of the Year in Asia-Pacific and Most Innovative Hospital of the Year in Asia-Pacific.

“These achievements reflect the collective efforts of our exceptional team. They have consistently striven for excellence and innovation in delivering top class care to patients. We remain steadfast in our commitment to continue being even better at what we do, and are heartened by all the support we have received thus far,” he added.