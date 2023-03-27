Ikan Pekasam trader charged with insulting Johor Sultan on Twitter

SEPANG: A pekasam fish trader pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to the charge of posting offensive communications against the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar on Twitter last year.

Nor Fadzelli Nor Asmadi, 32, who was unrepresented, made the plea before Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah.

He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of insulting communications against the Sultan of Johor with the intention of annoying others using the profile name ‘Fadzelli6’.

The post was read at about 2 pm on Nov 25 last year at the 19th Floor, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) Headquarters in Cyberjaya here.

He was charged under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) with improper use of network facilities and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same law, which provides a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both , if convicted.

Azrol allowed Nor Fadzelli bail of RM4,000 and set May 11 for mention. - Bernama