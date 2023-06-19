Ikatan and MBPJ in joint effort to foster sustainable and safe community

PETALING JAYA: In a significant step towards fostering a sustainable and safe community, Alliance for a Safe Community (Ikatan) and Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ) have joined forces by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to achieve the objective.

This landmark agreement signifies the commitment to collaborate and work together towards the common goal of creating a safe community for the residents of Petaling Jaya.

The MOU, signed on June 15, brings together the expertise, resources, and shared vision of both Ikatan and MBPJ to address the challenges faced by the community, including sustainability, safety and health, and overall well-being.

This partnership aims to leverage the unique strengths of both parties to create a collective impact that will positively influence the lives of all in the community with respect to safety and health.

The MOU was signed by the Mayor of Petaling Jaya, Mohamad Azhan Md Amir and the Chairman of Ikatan, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye, at a special event organised by MBPJ in conjunction with MBPJ OSH Day 2023, which was held at Dewan Sivik MBPJ here.

Lee, who, at the same event, received the appointment as Patron for MBPJ’s Occupational Safety and Health Programme, said that he and his organisation are happy to collaborate with MBPJ to realise the mission of building a sustainable safety culture for all. He hopes that the spirit and commitment demonstrated by MBPJ will be emulated by other local authorities in the country.