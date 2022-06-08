ILJTM graduates record over 90% marketability since 2014: Saravanan

SHAH ALAM: Manpower Department Training Institutes (ILJTM) graduates have recorded more than 90 per cent marketability each year from 2014 to 2020, showing the effectiveness of the institution’s structured implementation of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) programmes.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan, said, however, the rate had dropped slightly to 85 per cent last year, which was seen as temporary due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

ILJTM consists of the Industrial Training Institutes, Advanced Technology Training Centres (ADTEC) and the Japan-Malaysia Technical Institute, which offer certificate to diploma level programmes to produce optimal manpower through industrial skills training programs.

He said with the reopening of all sectors of the economy, the job market is expected to revive and further open a wider space for TVET graduates to enter the world of work with the skills they have acquired.

“This is evidenced by the release of statistics by the Department of Statistics Malaysia, which state that the country’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2022, compared with 4.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021,” he said in a speech, read by his deputy Datuk Awang Hashim, at the 25th ILJTM Convocation Ceremony in ADTEC Shah Alam, today.

Saravanan said through the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the Manpower Department had received development allocations to implement new courses in the field of cyber security, 5G telecommunications and drone technology in selected ILJTMs.

“I hope through the introduction of these new courses, ILJTM will be able to train more skilled manpower, needed by the industry in these fields, as well as to be a synergy in attracting more young people to participate in TVET programs at ILJTM,” he said.

He said through the 12MP, one of the projects to be implemented by his ministry was the construction of an immersive learning laboratory at ADTEC Shah Alam, which would provide facilities for the implementation of teaching and learning using virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology.

“This high-tech laboratory is a training implementation platform, without having to be exposed to the dangers of using real machines and equipment. This digital technology-based training approach is believed to be able to increase the interest of more young people to venture into TVET.

“This laboratory will also provide digital learning materials that will not only be used at ILJTM but can also be utilised by TVET institutions nationwide,” he said. — Bernama