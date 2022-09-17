Illegal entertainment outlet in Besut raided yet again

JERTIH: An illegal entertainment outlet on Pulau Perhentian Kecil that had been raided several times before was once raided again by the police early this morning.

Besut district police chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said a 27-year-old man was arrested for running the entertainment centre without a licence during the raid conducted by the police at 12.30 am today.

“On arrival, the police found that music was blaring and there were about 20 customers, all of whom were foreign tourists.

“Upon further inspection, the suspect believed to be the caretaker (employee) of the entertainment premises failed to show any business and entertainment centre licence,“ he said in a statement today.

The police also seized a cell phone unit, a speaker and a speaker stand during the raid.

He said that the suspect, who is supposedly from Pasir Putih, Kelantan, tested negative for drugs, and that the case was investigated under Section 6(1) of the Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 2002. - Bernama