SUNGAI PETANI: Three Yan District Council (MDY) officers and an officer at the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s (MDTCA) office in Alor Star are in remand for six days from today for allegedly receiving bribes from a fertiliser factory.

The remand order against the three MDY officers, aged between 51 and 53, and the 37-year-old MDTCA officer, was issued by the Sungai Petani Court assistant registrar Mohammad Alif Abdul Aziz.

The MDY officers were alleged to have received bribes of RM4,600 from the fertiliser factory between August and September last year to help process its application for a licence, despite it not meeting the specifications of a factory.

As for the MDTC officer, he was alleged to have received RM11,000 and a handphone worth RM1,300 to expedite the factory’s application for a licence under the Control Supply Act).

Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap confirmed their arrest. — Bernama