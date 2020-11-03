Illegal gambling: 21,515 arrests made in 12,526 raids between Jan-Oct

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 21,515 people were arrested in 12,526 raids mounted by the authorities in the special operation held between January and October this year to combat illegal gambling in the country, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

A sum of RM8.2 million in cash had also been seized during the special operation, dubbed Ops Dadu Khas, said the Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin (pix).

He said the Home Ministry through the Royal Malaysia Police was committed to combating illegal gambling, which could cause various problems to individuals involved and the society as a whole.

Apart from continuous operations, stern actions had also been taken under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959 against organisers and syndicates involved in illegal gambling.

A total of 428 people were arrested under POCA between January and October this year, he said in reply to S.Kesavan (PH-Sungai Siput) during the Minister’s Question Time.

Hamzah said the ministry had successfully collaborated with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission in blocking 1,406 online gambling sites so far. — Bernama