Illegal gambling: Police re-arrest trio over alleged bribery

KOTA KINABALU: Three individuals, including two women, who were previously remanded and released on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bail, were re-arrested to facilitate investigation into an alleged involvement in bribing enforcement officers to protect illegal gambling activities in Tawau.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the three individuals were nabbed at the lobby of a building in Sabindo, Tawau at 10.38am on June 26.

He said based on intelligence and further investigation on the suspects led to the arrest of a local man, in his 30s, at about 2.15pm on the same day at Taman Anugerah, Tawau for alleged involvement in online gambling activities.

“The man is believed to be a member of an online top-up gambling syndicate. All suspects have been remanded until tomorrow.

“The case is being investigated under Sections 4(1)(c), 4A(a) and 4b(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Prevention of Crime Act 1959,” he said at a press conference at the Sabah Police Contingent headquarters here, today.

On June 21, Sabah MACC raided premises in Tawau for carrying out illegal gambling activities and arrested two women, aged 57 and 23, along with a 42-year-old man who was the syndicate’s mastermind.

The MACC also seized RM39,199 in cash and sealed RM586,576.72 in four bank accounts believed to be the proceeds of the illegal gambling operations. — Bernama