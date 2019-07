BATU PAHAT: An Indonesian believed to be the mastermind of an illegal immigrant trafficking syndicate in the waters here, was finally apprehended after stringent surveillance and investigations carried out since 2017.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Azhan Abdul Halim said the 60-year-old Indonesian man was arrested on Friday, at Jalan Syahbandar, here.

“Police believe with the arrest of the suspect, an active migrant smuggling syndicate in the district has been crippled. Investigations found the suspect also served as a ‘tekong laut’ (small boat captain) for the syndicate.

“Earlier, from the same group seven series of arrests were made, but the mastermind always escaped, but this time (on Friday) police managed to detain him,” he said in a statement, here today.

According to Azhan, the man will be investigated under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007

“Police are now hunting for the remaining members of the syndicate. They have also urged people, especially those living along the coast or fishermen not to be involved with any form of illegal immigrant trafficking activities,” he said.

At the same time, people have also been reminded to provide information on any crime by contacting the Batu Pahat district police headquarters hotline at 07-4343 999, he said. — Bernama