Illegal immigrants, boat skippers arrested at country’s border: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: Several arrests of illegal immigrants and boat skippers were made after the authorities held integrated security checks at the border of the country to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster), Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

Without revealing further details, he said the incidents proved that the government is able to overcome and block the entry of illegal immigrants via rat trails at the border.

“Our policy is clear from the start when the government took the decision to close the country’s checkpoints to foreigners as only Malaysians from abroad are allowed in.

“That is why the returning Malaysians are required to undergo quarantine and if they are found positive for Covid-19, they would be treated,” he said at the daily Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) media conference here today.

Ismail Sabri stressed that foreigners attempting to enter the country illegally via rat trails or by sea would be prohibited.

Ismail Sabri said the government has also identified the illegal points of entry on the west coast of the peninsula, Sabah east coast such as Semporna and Lahad Datu as well as Sarawak.

Meanwhile, on the Compliance Operation Task Force headed by the Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), Ismail Sabri said police had conducted 54,739 inspections yesterday to monitor and enforce the compliance of CMCO standard operating procedure (SOP) throughout the country.

A total of 4,792 supermarkets, 3,684 restaurants and 8,308 factories as well as 2,423 banks had been checked. Apart from that, inspections were also carried out at 785 land transport terminals, 117 sea transport terminals and 49 air transport terminals , he said.

He said the Compliance Operation Task Force also checked 20,928 private vehicles and 1,624 public vehicles as well as 1,788 public markets, 2,832 places of worship, 1,168 recreational spots and 335 construction sites. — Bernama