Illegal immigrants climb wall to evade arrest

KUALA LUMPUR: Three illegal immigrants had climbed a 20 feet high wall made of zinc before falling into a drain filled with faeces to evade arrest during an operation conducted by the Immigration Department early today.

They were among 328 foreigners arrested in the four-hour operation which started at 10pm at a construction site in Jalan Imbi, here.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Mohamed Said (pix) who participated in the operation said the arrested immigrants, aged between 22 and 63, comprised 204 Bangladeshis, Indonesians (108), Indian nationals (four), Myanmar nationals (nine) and others (three).

“I noticed that their living condition here is not so ideal. This matter will be immediately referred to the Ministry of Human Resources,“ he said.

Ismail said stern action would also be taken against employers if the investigation found that foreign workers were doing jobs in sectors contrary to the jobs registered in their documents. -Bernama