Illegal immigrants: NGOs urged to work with NTF - Aris

KUALA LUMPUR: Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been urged to go down to the ground to see the negative implications of illegal immigrants on the country, especially in terms of sovereignty, and not just openly fighting for their rights on social media.

National Task Force (NTF) commander Vice-Admiral Datuk Aris Adi Tan Abdullah (pix) said it would certainly open the eyes of the public by providing them a clear picture of the negative impact of the illegal immigrants on the country as these NGOs have a large audience.

He added that NGOs should refer to legitimate sources before making any statements and not spreading inaccurate news as it would only invite negative perceptions on the credibility of the national security forces, he said.

“In addition, NGOs as internationally recognised bodies, should draw attention from the international community, especially from neighbouring countries, to cooperate in addressing the issue of illegal immigrants,” he told Bernama in a special interview at the NTF headquarters here.

Aris said this when asked to comment on the actions of a few NGOs who expressed their dissatisfaction on social media sites over the government’s methods and measures in dealing with illegal immigrants.

“NGOs need to know that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and other enforcement agencies are tasked with safeguarding the national security and should provide protection to the people against all dangers including the Covid-19 outbreak.

“In fact, the objectives of the NTF and NGOs are similar and it is not a competition over who shouts the loudest. We can work together, with the only difference is those in the uniform have their missions while NGOs have their own followers and own functions too,” he said.

Aris said the NTF did not arbitrarily expel illegal immigrants as these groups had various tactics to ensure that they were not deported if they were caught by the authorities.

“For example, in the recent detention of the Rohingyas in Langkawi waters, where a boat carrying 269 illegal immigrants along with a body of a woman, was deliberately damaged causing the NTF, via a decision by the National Security Council, not to continue with the deportation,” he said.

He said because of this, Malaysia had to bear the burden of conducting Covid-19 screening tests and providing temporary detention facility at the Nation Building Camp in Langkawi.

“Before the arrival of these illegal immigrants in the country’s waters they have to pass through several other countries but why are these NGOs not blaming those countries for not taking early action such as blocking these foreign boats?

“Following the government’s move to deport these immigrants, NGOs have been very vocal about humanity and ignoring the interests of Malaysians,” he said.

Previously, several NGOs were seen questioning and blaming the government’s methods and measures in handling the illegal immigrants that went viral on social media sites. -Bernama