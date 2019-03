PETALING JAYA: Just like advances in the digital world, illegal lottery syndicates have also expanded their scope from 3D (three-digit) and 4D (four-digit), to accept 5D (five-digit) and even 6D (six-digit) bets.

Along with advancements in 3D, 4D and 5D technology, illegal lottery syndicates are keeping up and only a small fraction of operators stick to the traditional way of issuing slips.

“These days, punters are placing bets via websites, SMS and WhatsApp,” a former 4D bookie told theSun, on condition of anonymity.

“Then the wager is paid to the bookies through online banking or transferred via ATMs.

“Prize payouts are also done the same way into the punter’s bank account,” he said.

There is no longer a need for both parties to meet up. It is a very convenient one-stop channel as punters can bet on all the companies offering 4D games, including those in Sabah, Sarawak, Singapore and now, the latest in Cambodia called Grand Dragon Lotto,” he said.

The ex-bookie said prize payouts are always honoured by the syndicates, which have amassed billions of ringgit from the illegal business over the years.

“I know of a person who won over RM1.5 million and was paid.

“There are cases of those who were not paid but this is not the work of the syndicates but the bookies.”

“There are bookies who get greedy on seeing large prizes and abscond, leaving the winning punter at a loss, but this rarely happens.

In such cases, there is nothing the punter can do or take his grievances to the authorities as this is an illegal business.”

He also revealed that bookies earn 20% from the wagers placed by punters, earning between RM2,000 and RM15,000 a month depending on the size of their clientele.

There are some enterprising ones who even undercut the syndicates and make some side money by pocketing smaller bets, he revealed.

“Say if the wager is under RM3, the maximum payout would be under RM10,000, which they figure in the worst case scenario, they would pay out themselves. So they pocket the wager to earn more.”

In such cases, the 4D chit they give the punter will usually be handwritten.

Some greedier ones take on bigger bets that they can’t afford to pay.

When the punter strikes the number, these crooked bookies flee and go into hiding.

“These are the risks punters face when buying from illegal 4D bookies.”

He explained that as gambling is prohibited for Muslims, they fear problems with the authorities if they claim prizes with legal 4D companies should they win big.