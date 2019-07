NIBONG TEBAL: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Penang has raided a premises at Jalan Sungai Duri, Sungai Bakap here today for carrying out illegal decanting of the subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Its Seberang Prai Centre enforcement chief Ahmad Ahrazzuddin Ahmad Hamdan said the syndicate believed to have been raking in profits of tens of thousands of ringgit every month and the 7am raid was carried out following information and intelligence gathered for the past one week.

“This syndicate is believed to have been active in illegal decanting of the subsidised LPG and always on the move to avoid from being detected by the authorities,“ he told reporters at the scene here.

He said during the raid a total of 58 units of 50 kg industrial-size cylinder and 203 units of subsidised 14 kg cylinder as well as 20 rubber hoses, all valued at RM31,450 and a truck were seized.

The inspection also found that 55 units of subsidised 14kg cylinders still contained LPG while the other 148 units were empty, he said.

Ahmad Ahrazzuddin said no arrest have been made as several individuals fled the scene during the raid upon realising the presence of KPDNHEP enforcement officers.

“Our initial investigation found that the syndicate carried out illegal decanting of LPG in the evening to early morning to avoid being detected by the authorities and they have regular customers to buy the industrial LPG as it is sold cheaper than market prices,“ he said.

He said the ministry was serious about such activity as it would hurt the country as subsidised LPG cylinders were meant for household consumption and would continue to eradicate such activities.

The case was investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, he said. — Bernama