Illegal mining: Kelantan government urged to step up enforcement

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Mineral and Geoscience Malaysia (JMG) today urged the Kelantan government to step up enforcement to prevent illegal mining activities in the state.

Its director-general Datuk Shahar Effendi Abdullah Azizi said the enforcement against land encroachment and illegal mining activities was under the jurisdiction of the state government namely under the National Land Code 1965 and the Kelantan Mineral Enactment 2003.

“Like other minerals, rare earth mining activities are subject to the Mineral Development Act 1994 (Act 525) administered by the JMG and the State Mineral Enactment administered by the director of Lands and Mines (PTG).

“Any exploration or mining works must obtain a license for exploration, mining lease or mining operation permission in accordance with any applicable law,“ he said in a statement.

JMG was referring to a local television station report on April 24 on alleged rare earth illegal mining at Kampung Lawang, Jedok, Tanah Merah in Kelantan which was reported by residents to the Kelantan Forestry Department (JPNK).

He said investigations by the JPNK revealed that the illegal mining activity was carried out on government land, outside the Jedok Permanent Forest Reserve and the case was handed over to the Kelantan Lands and Mines Office for further action. - Bernama