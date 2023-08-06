Illegal moneylending: Three individuals including mother, daughter charged

ALOR GAJAH: A woman and her daughter pleaded not guilty in two separate courts here today to charges relating to illegal moneylending activities.

P. Devani, 53, allegedly gave a loan of RM4,000 with an interest of RM8,950 without a valid licence to two security guards at MP 513 Jalan Pengkalan Indah 16, Taman Pengkalan Indah here between July 2022 and March 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 which carries a jail term of up to five years and a fine not exceeding RM1 million or both if convicted.

Sessions Court Judge Nariman Badruddin set bail at RM8,000 and prohibited the accused from harassing the victims.

The court also fixed July 10 for the next mention of the case.

The accused daughter, M. Thachini, 25, was charged with helping an unlicensed moneylender carry out moneylending activities, by allowing her bank account to be used in such activities at the same location and on the same date, under Section 29AA of the same act which, if convicted, can result in a jail term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM20,000 or both.

Magistrate Nurul Bahiyah Kamaluddin set bail at RM5,000 and prohibited the accused from harassing the victims until the case is completed, while the next case mention was fixed on July 10.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Anis Najwa Nazari and Prosecuting Officer Inspector V. Somsundram appeared for the prosecution while the mother and daughter were not represented.

Meanwhile, in the George Town Sessions Court, Penang, Lee Jeng Loon, 38, pleaded not guilty to a charge of operating a money lending business without a valid licence at premises in Lebuh Nordin George Town in May 2021, under Section 5 (2) of the same act.

Judge Mazdi Abdul Hamid set bail at RM50,000 and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

The court also prohibited the accused from interfering with the prosecution witnesses and ordered him to report to a nearby police station once a month as well as fixed July 11 for the next mention of the case.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Natalie Chew Qi Wei prosecuted the case while the accused was represented by lawyer Hairul Alif Hairul Azam. - Bernama