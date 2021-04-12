Illegal racing: Police seize 30 cars

KUANTAN: The police seized 30 cars believed to be involved in an illegal racing activity, in an operation at Taman Perindustrian Indera Mahkota 14, here, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) principal assistant director (Enforcement) Supt Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the 5pm operation saw illegal racers using a 250-metre stretch on the industrial park area as their ‘racetrack’.

“It is also found that all the vehicles involved in the illegal activity have been modified to improve their acceleration and maximum speed.

“Further investigations are being carried out to determine whether the race involved betting activities as this is not the first time that they have gathered there to race,” he told reporters at the Kuantan Traffic police station, here, last night.

Bakri said in the integrated operation by seven officers and 25 personnel from the Bukit Aman JSPT, Pahang police contingent headquarters and Kuantan district police headquarters, five teenagers were also detained for driving without a valid licence.

He said police also nabbed several women and children who were brought along to watch the race.

However, they were released upon completion of the documentation process, he said adding that the case was being investigated under Section 81(3) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Bakri said the police would also investigate whether there was a violation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Recovery Movement Control Order, which is currently in force in Pahang, in the illegal racing activity.- Bernama