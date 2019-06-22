Illegal rubbish dumping: Penang mulls heavier penalties

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government is firm on taking action against any individuals or parties for dumping rubbish illegally.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the government would not tolerate the matter and would take the parties concerned to court.

“Court action will be taken against those found committing the offence. We are now discussing the future direction of those found involved in such activities by imposing stiffer punishment,” he said.

“The state government will not tolerate such cases and I have instructed the legal advisor to be firmer against those found committing such violations”, he told a press conference here yesterday.

On this, Jagdeep said he had instructed the legal advisor to arrange a meeting with the local authorities and other agencies such as police, Immigration, Customs and Environment Department to look into enhancing the provisions for heavier sentences on such cases in the future to prevent the proliferation of such

“There are various sections and legal provisions, such as those we already knew on the lightest and heaviest sentences available”, he said.

“Illegal dumping of rubbish can be fined up to RM500,000 or a maximum jail of two years under Section 26 of the Town and Country Planning Act while the heaviest punishment is under Section 29 of Environmental Quality Act which carries a maximum of RM500,000 fine and five years jail.

In this regard, Jagdeep commended the Seberang Perai Municipal Council for taking the individuals involved in rubbish dumping at Bukit Teh to court.

On Thursday a company director and a land owner were each fine RM2,000 by the Bukit Mertajam Magistrate’s Court here after pleading guilty to dumping rubbish illegally at eight lots of land in Bukit Teh here on Mar 19 and 20. — Bernama