KOTA KINABALU: An illegal warehouse storing more than 1,000 scheduled waste tanks was raided by the authorities in an operation in Kampung Kembirian, Manggatal here yesterday.

Sabah Department of Environment (DOE) director Amirul Aripin said the 2.30pm raid was conducted in collaboration with police and Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) based on complaints from village folks about an unpleasant smell believed to be from a banned substance.

“Surveillance was done in the village for a week when the residents smelled what was believed to be diesel and processed chemicals, and it was found that the water reservoir in front of the premises showed traces of oil.

“As a result of the raid, more than 1,000 tanks containing semi-solid waste suspected to be from operations at sea have been found,“ he told reporters here today.

He said the Sabah Chemistry Department had taken samples of material from the tank for analysis for further investigation, and the results would be announced as soon as possible and the parties involved would be identified.

He said investigations found that irresponsible parties were believed to have taken shortcuts by using the illegal warehouse to store materials without any documents or licence from the DOE.

“The parties involved will be subjected to action under the Environmental Quality Act 1974, and if convicted can be punished with imprisonment of not more than five years and a fine of not more than RM500,000,“ he said. — Bernama