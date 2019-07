JOHOR BARU: Three construction waste disposal companies were fined RM15,000 each by the Sessions Court here today after they pleaded guilty to disposing scheduled solid wastes at unauthorised areas around Johor Baru, from July 2018 to January this year.

Judge Wan Mohd Nor Hisham Wan Yaakob meted out the fine on Toh Loh Construction Sdn Bhd, Nine Three Three Renovation & Enterprise and CK Kim Trading after the company representatives entered the plea when the charges were read out to them separately before the judge.

Toh Loh Construction, represented by its director Chung Hoong Kong, was charged with dumping construction waste materials at two lots of land in Plentong on July 17, 2018 at 3.15pm.

On the second count the company was charged with dumping household wastes at the plots of land on the same date and time.

However the company was only fined on the first charge as it was let off with a warning on the second count.

Meanwhile Nine Three Three Renovation & Enterprise, represented by its company manager, Lee Wai Ping was charged with dumping construction waste materials at Lot 2008, Kampung Ladang Darat in Tanjung Kupang, on January 30, 2019 at about 12:00 noon.

As for CK Kim Trading which was represented by its director Lee Keow Heok, the company was charged with disposing construction wastes on Tenaga Nasional Bhd reserve land at Taman Impian Emas, in Tebrau on November 22, 2018 at 11.55am.

The charges framed under Section 71 (1) of the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007 punishable under Section 71 (8) of the same Act provides a a fine of not less than RM10,000 and not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years, or both. — Bernama