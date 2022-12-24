Illegal waste dumping : Four companies to face court action in Melaka

MELAKA: Court action will taken against four commercial and construction companies for carrying out illegal dumping activities in the state throughout this year.

State Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation director Khairuladha Ab Mutalib said investigation papers for the case are being prepared and would be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor for further action

He said the the four contractor companies would be charged under the Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Act 2007 (Act 672) which if convicted, provides for fines of between RM10,000 and RM100,000 or imprisonment between six months and five years or both.

“Two days ago, we managed to stop a construction company from dumping construction waste such as wood and brick fragments at the Tenaga Nasional Berhad reserve area near Sungai Putat.

“In addition, we have also identified the unlicensed waste collection contractor company which was appointed by the companies to get rid of their factory wastes,“ he told reporters after a programme with Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) here today.

Khairuladha said collection of industrial wastes for disposal could only be carried out by licenced contractors appointed by SWCorp and the wastes would be dumped directly to existing landfills.

He said so far, over 100 licenced waste collection contractors have been appointed by SWCorp and this had facilitated monitoring of waste disposal or industrial wastes so that illegal waste disposal activities would be stopped.

In another development, he said illegal waste dumping areas in Melaka had been reduced to 37 locations as of yesterday compared to the 57 locations earlier this year.

“The reduction was due to the various proactive measures taken to curb illegal dumping and rubbish heaps, such as increasing enforcement and monitoring activities including issuing over 300 notices for offenses from January to November this year,“ he said.

“Among the illegal dumping sites that are still operating despite the cleanup work by SWCorpe is at the Krubong industrial area as this location is hidden and has been a drug haunt.

In addition, he said over 200 campaigns and programmes were organised during the period to increase awareness among school children and the communities on waste management including recycling practices. - Bernama