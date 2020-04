PETALING JAYA: In a medically advanced country such as Malaysia, giving birth in any place other than a proper hospital is unthinkable.

It therefore came as a complete shock for Irene Xavier when she stumbled upon a woman delivering her child in a makeshift delivery room next to a sawmill.

“I was horrified. The enclosure was filled with sawdust. Just next door was a cutting machine with stacks of logs and planks piled up beside it,” she told theSun recently.

But going to the hospital to deliver her child was next to impossible for the woman, according to Xavier, who is the executive director of Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor (Selangor Friends of Women Association).

The woman was an undocumented migrant worker. For those in her community, the biggest fear is getting arrested for overstaying or working illegally in Malaysia.

As a result, most of them live on the fringes of society, eking out a living while hiding from the authorities.

Their concerns for their livelihood and dread for the authorities overshadow any fear they may have of the Covid-19 outbreak and the danger it poses to them.

“In fact, no one seemed worried about Covid-19,” Xavier said of her observation of the community living near Semenyih in Selangor when she visited the area to distribute food aid on March 31.

She pointed out that the government does not give food aid to non-Malaysians so these migrants are left out in the cold.

Worse than that, she said, are the constant raids to flush them out.

That has forced them to risk everything to avoid the authorities.

On her visit to the community, Xavier said the landscape was dotted with sawmills.

“Apart from the sawdust, the place was also filled with mud.”

Homes were makeshift spaces made of plywood.

Xavier said she could see that the mother was filled with fear as she waited for her child’s arrival.

She said the woman even refused an offer to take her to a hospital for health checks and vaccination for her baby.

For the thousands of undocumented migrants in Malaysia, self-medication is routine for anyone who falls ill, she said.

“The children play in the dust, exposing themselves to various infections. I’m sure the baby faces a high risk of contracting Covid-19.”

Xavier said the woman would also not have access to proper food that a new mother needs, such as chicken and herbs that have been traditionally served to help a new mother regain her strength and to enable her to breastfeed her baby.

“We only brought dry rations and she could possibly get the needed proteins only from the canned sardines and eggs that we gave her,” she said.

Xavier estimated that there are about six million migrant workers in the country and about two-thirds of them are undocumented.

Illegals opt to forgo aid for fear of arrest