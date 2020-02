KOTA BARU: The National Registration Department (JPN) is discussing with the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), Attorney-General’s Chamber and all state Mufti to study and co-ordinate the use of ‘bin’ and ‘binti’ for the process of registering illegitimate children.

Its director-general, Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said at the moment JPN had decided that there were two choices for the registrations of illegitimate children, namely ‘bin Abdullah’ and ‘binti Abdullah’ or using the name Asmaul Husna (place Abdul in front of name).

‘’This discussion will later see a more suitable mechanism in the process of registering children with invalid status to avoid a collision.

‘’We know most states have their own regulations and enactments, whereby we also develop ties with the state religious departments to seek a solution in terms of policy other than seeing improvements or new regulations issued.

‘’To date, discussions have started at the KDN level first and we will issue a new directive under the existing policy soonest. At the JPN level, we are looking at the suitability with the recent court decision,’’ he said.

He said this to reporters after handing over self identification documents to eight siblings from a family in Kampung Demit Sungai, Kubang Kerian here, which was also attended by Kelantan JPN director Asrehan Ab Razak.

Commenting further, Ruslin said JPN concurred with the decision of the court recently involving a case in Johor which decided on the use of ‘bin Abdullah’.

‘’In this context, technically, a child will have only one name (without bin or binti). To date, we have not taken any action as long as we have not received any judgement ground but the case in question only took place in Johor,’’ he said. - Bernama