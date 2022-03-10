‘Image-laundering’ conceals graft

PETALING JAYA: Once upon a time, Mohd Firdaus Ramlan portrayed himself as religiously pious, going as far as leading prayers during religious ceremonies and before a congregation at places of worship.

It was to deceive people around him, for he was corrupt and enjoying his immoral income.

The former magistrate turned anti-corruption activist said those who partake in corruption often have many tricks up their sleeves to convince people they are pious and clean.

“It is called image-laundering. And using religious rhetoric is a common deception the corrupt employ to paint positive images of themselves. Such corrupt people are no longer God-fearing. The behaviour of an image-launderer is often bizarre. They make irrational decisions and give illogical instructions to their subordinates, just so they can cover up their corrupt activities,” he told theSun.

Mohd Firdaus, 40, is well aware of the ways and life of a corrupt person as he was jailed a decade ago for being on the take while serving as a magistrate in Kelantan.

Behind bars, he was given to regret and repentance and upon his release the father-of-three set out on a mission to bring awareness to Malaysians on the ills of corruption and the destruction it can bring not just to oneself but the nation too.

Mohd Firdaus said high-level corruption often takes place systemically and involves several proxies. Citing his experience as a magistrate, he said the proxies included court touts and crooked police personnel who acted as go-betweens for the accused who were prepared to pay to be let off the hook.

Corrupt high-level officials, he said, often have a long line of “followers” waiting to cash in on cuts from the bribes that are paid.

“It was not possible for me to solicit bribes on my own as not everyone can come over and meet me to smother a case. There have to be others who work at the courthouse who abet and facilitate the bribe-taking.

“There were some who considered me their source of income. They were always around me until I felt I was responsible for filling their rice bowls.”

On why corruption continues to be rife despite being a crime, Mohd Firdaus said while it boils down to greed, other factors lead to it, such as having expenditures beyond one’s means. This, he said, could drive one to take bribes.

Also, there is entrapment into corruption that can come in the form of favours. He said a favour could be anything from free accommodation or transport with expectations to return the favour in the future.

“Sitting in a high position, the corrupted tend to feel powerful and become egotistical, thinking we are untouchable and immune to the law.

“Even when people brand them as corrupt, they do not take heed or feel embarrassed.

“The truth is, the law is above everyone. Only those who have been involved in corruption know what leads to taking bribes. I know because I had done it and I paid a heavy price.”

Mohd Firdaus has authored a book in Bahasa Malaysia called Tumbuk Rusuk (a Malay idiom for corruption).

The book, which details his life from childhood to his detention for corruption, is in its fourth edition.