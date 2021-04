ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is confident that the Iskandar Malaysia Rapid Transit Bus (IMBRT) project, expected to begin operation in 2023, will be able to increase public transport usage in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said this was because the IMBRT has many advantages in terms of punctuality, safety and comfort, besides the use of green technology and the practical ticketing system.

“The fares for IMBRT, which will be announced later, will not be determined by its operational costs or the project development costs, but will be based on the community’s capability to use it.

“We know that there are a lot of rooms for improvement for public transportation in Johor. As such, the implementation of the IMBRT project has been deemed to be very beneficial,” he told reporters after the launch of the three-month pilot testing of the IMBRT here today.

Also present were Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) chief executive officer Datuk Ismail Ibrahim, State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani and State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Bardi.

Meanwhile, Ismail in his speech said IMBRT emphasises system efficiency, effectiveness and affordability, as well as low-cost maintenance and reasonable construction costs.

He said, by 2025, its transportation line coverage will be increased to 90 percent of the Iskandar Malaysia economic development area from the current 39 percent, thus increases the usage of public transport from 15 percent to 40 percent.

“What more, the IMBRT service is also planned after taking into account the need to reduce greenhouse impact on the environment,” he said. — Bernama