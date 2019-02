KUALA LUMPUR: About 2,000 pieces of imitation branded products worth nearly RM30,000 were seized in an operation by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry in the city here yesterday.

The ministry, in a statement issued here today, stated that the items that were seized included 1,206 pieces of clothing, 609 wrist watches, 254 bags and 87 caps of various brand names, such as Gucci, G-shock, Puma, Danial Wellington and Burberry.

The items were seized at business premises in Jalan Gelugor, it said, adding that the case would be investigated under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011. — Bernama