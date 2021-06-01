Immediate assistance during total lockdown

IMMEDIATE assistance should be given to anyone who may be affected by the total lockdown, which was announced by the government recently.

Last Friday, the government decided to put the country into phase one of a total lockdown for two weeks beginning today until June 14 with the closure of all social and economic sectors except essential economic and service sectors.

The announcement was made by the Prime Minister’s Office after a decision was reached by the National Security Council.

This drastic step needs to be taken due to the sudden spike in daily Covid-19 cases reported in the country lately.

Last Friday, the country reported Covid-19 infections exceeding 8,000 cases and on Saturday the number breached 9,000 cases for the first time.

The measures also need to be taken due to the existence of different variants of the virus which are said to be more contagious and far more hazardous to people.

This is not the first time a total lockdown is being implemented in the county.

A similar measure was carried out last year with the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) 1.0, which lasted for nearly two months from March until early May.

The enforcement of MCO 1.0 was seen to be more effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19, with a significant reduction in the number of daily cases.

We must not forget that Covid-19 is a new virus that is dangerous and highly contiguous to human beings.

This virus can bring about serious health issues to those infected with it, especially to the elderly, those suffering from chronic diseases and those who have a weak immune system.

Until today more than three million people have been reported to have died from the virus.

What is becoming a concern to everyone is the existence of several variants which are said to be more contagious and can result in serious health issues.

As such, drastic measures must be taken in order to stop the outbreak of the virus and its variants, and this can be done successfully by implementing a total lockdown.

Requesting people to follow guidelines and standard operating procedures over the last few months were not effective enough to halt the spread of the virus in the country.

By having a total lockdown, people will take the matter more seriously and at the same time it will ease the enforcement process for the relevant authorities.

With the implementation, the government must also be ready for the repercussions that will befall the people.

Many of them will be effected by this measure, especially workers in the low income group and people who do not have a permanent income.

With a total lockdown, many workplaces will close and some workplaces will started to implement work from home policies.

However, not all working sectors will find it suitable to implement the work from home policy and as a result some workers might lose their income and even their jobs.

Losing one’s source of income and jobs will have severe effects on employees themselves and their families.

Eventually, the unemployment rate will increase along with an increase in crimes rate and social problems. Students’ lives will also be affected.

With many disruptions in our educational sectors since the beginning of the pandemic, many students are unable to focus on their studies.

The implementation of online teaching and learning processes itself has also been subjected to many complaints.

Due to this, it is very important for the government to take early steps and draft a comprehensive plan to prevent serious repercussions that could result from a total lockdown.

The government must ensure all working sectors in the country are able to survive and continue to retain their existing employees.

It must also ensure there are no huge retrenchment exercises being taken by employers.

At the same time, the government needs to be creative in creating more job opportunities for the people.

The government must identify any targeted individuals and groups of people in the country who need immediate assistance.

The most vulnerable individuals and groups of people such as the elderly, disabled, single mothers, orphans and poor students in schools and universities should be given top priority for such assistance.

The government must ensure that all the assistance they going to deliver reaches all targeted individuals and groups of people.

Muzaffar Syah Mallow is a senior lecturer of Faculty of Syariah and Law at Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (USIM). Comments: letters@thesundaily.com