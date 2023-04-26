Immediate measures being taken to prevent further landslides: Police (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Covering up the landslide area using canvas is among three immediate measures being taken to prevent further incidents near the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) here.

Disaster operations chief ACP Beh Eng Lai (pix) said the work to cover the affected area had commenced at 3.30 pm, and was expected to finish by tomorrow.

“The purpose of covering the area involved is to stop any flow of water or to prevent the flow of water from permeating in the ground as well as ensuring that the water flows down easily,“ he said in a press conference at the Sentul District Police Headquarters here today.

Beh, who is also Sentul District Police chief said the measure had been decided in a meeting with the agencies involved, including the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

In addition, he said, the installation of iron piles around the landslide area and in the area bordering the fence of the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) would begin on Friday, and works were expected to take two weeks to complete.

After the installation of iron piles is completed, Beh said a new access road to the MACA building would be built to remove the vehicles trapped in the compound.

“There are about 50 vehicles including cars, motorcycles and buses belonging to MACA and its officers that could not be removed following the incident because the landslide occurred at the entrance of the academy which is the only way in and out of the premises,“ he said.

Beh said apart from that, the JKR had also asked a competent contractor to install ground movement sensors in the area as there were still small landslides occurring which had reached up to the tennis court of IIM.

He said the sensors had been placed at 10 points around the affected area and everyone in the area would be instructed to leave in the event of any ground movement.

Meanwhile, Beh said the joint assessment and analysis by JKR and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department affirmed the preliminary investigation which found that the incident was due to two main factors, namely stagnant water and a broken underground pipe next to the entrance to the academy

“The MACA building is already 40 years old, we believe the pipes that are underground are also 40 years old and that is quite old. However, JKR’s assessment of both the MACA and IIM buildings is that they were still safe at this point in time,“ he said.

He also did not deny that soil erosion had occurred in the affected area a few years ago, however, he said MACA had patched the affected area. - Bernama