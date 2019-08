BUKIT MERTAJAM: Three members of a robbery gang preying on immigrants in several areas of Penang were arrested in several raids around Simpang Ampat and Nibong Tebal, near here, yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) deputy police chief Supt Mustafa Bidin said the three men, aged between 20 and 23, were arrested by the police following a report made by a Bangladeshi citizen who was robbed by the suspects in an incident on Monday.

“According to the victim, in the 8pm incident, he was walking in Taman Perwira, here and heading to his rented home after work before a man alighted from a car and grabbed his bag containing money and his personal documents,” he said in a statement, here today.

Following the report, police arrested the men between noon and 1.30pm yesterday at their respective homes in Simpang Ampat and Nibong Tebal here.

In the operation, police seized various items believed to be stolen including cellphones, jewellery, keys and a Proton Myvi believed to have been rented for their robbery rounds.

Mustafa said initial investigations found that the three men had been involved in robberies around SPT and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) since early this year.

“Last month, police received three reports involving immigrant victims,” he said.

The suspects, who all tested positive for drugs were remanded to assist investigations under Section 395 of the Penal Code. — Bernama